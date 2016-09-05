Manchester man Trevor Bushell wants to be reunited with his Irish mum after almost 40 years apart

MANCHESTER-BORN Trevor Bushell would love nothing more than to be reunited with his Irish mother, who he hasn’t seen for 39 years.

His birth mother is Jean Eileen Bushell, who he believes was originally from Kilkenny. Many years ago, she worked in Bloomfield bakers at East Street market in London.

Mr Bushell, whose father is Jamaican, now lives in East Dulwich in London with his family. Mr Bushell has no contact with his birth father.

His partner of 28 years, Beth Miles, is helping him with the search for his mum. She says while some details are unclear, Trevor knows some facts about his mother that might help in locating her.

“What we’ve been told is that they came over to Manchester in the sixties and the name Bushell is very strong in Kilkenny. He also thinks that she was short with red hair,” says Ms Miles.

Mr Bushell, originally from Manchester, was fostered by Harold and Zena Denness before the age of two.

He then moved to 35 Penrose Street, Walworth, London SE17 with his foster family.

He believes his Irish mother fought to gain custody of him again when he was nine years old, but Mr Bushell stayed in the care of his foster family.

Mr Bushell told The Irish Post: “This search has been a long time. My mother tried to get me back in court from my foster family, but I was really loyal to them so I stayed put.

“But through life things have happened that I’ve realised I want to have some contact. It’s caused me some problems with abandonment issues and so it’s a case of mending myself and to have a look at where I’m from.”

Mr Bushell was born in Wythenshawe hospital in Manchester.

His address at birth was 10 Church Avenue, Styal, Wilmslow.

Mr Bushell revealed that his foster family changed his religion from Roman Catholic to Church of England so he could be enrolled in a school.

His partner also added that it was becoming a grandfather that motivated Mr Bushell to go in search of his own family.

She explained: “We have six grandchildren who are dying to meet their grandmother or in fact any family still alive.”

If you have any information please contact Pearse Corcoran on 0208 900 4328 or email [email protected]