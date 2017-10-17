Manhunt in Britain for Irishman who threatened person with gun in rural village

POLICE in Britain have launched a manhunt for an Irishman who threatened a passer-by with a firearm on a country road.

Martyn Ward, 25, is being sought by Essex Police after a man was threatened with a gun in an incident on Sewardstone Road, Waltham Abbey at around 6.50pm on Saturday, October 7.

Ward, who speaks with an Irish accent, has links to Cheshunt, Waltham Cross and Northwood in west London.

He is described as being 5ft 11in, with short light brown hair and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck as well as further tattoos on both arms.

A tattoo on his left arm reads ‘WARD’.

Martyn Ward is considered dangerous by police and detectives have warned members of the public not to approach the 25-year-old.

Essex Police are advising anyone who sees him to instead call officers immediately.

Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Loughton CID on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.