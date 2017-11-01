Manhunt for Samurai sword murderer on the run from Irish prison

A MAN who brutally murdered a father-of-two with a Samurai-style sword thirteen years ago is on the run from a prison in Co. Derry.

Stephen Henry, 41, was on day release to visit his family on Monday, October 30 when he failed to return to Magilligan Prison.

Henry was convicted eleven years ago over the 2004 murder of John Cooke near to Lisburn, in what the judge described as a “savage” attack at the time.

The Belfast native was jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to murdering Mr Cooke – who begged for his life before being cut down.

After Henry’s absconsion this week, PSNI Detective Sergeant McColgan said: “We believe that Stephen Henry, who was jailed for murder in 2004, is dangerous and may be in either the Craigavon or Belfast area.

“He is described as being 5ft 10 in height, of medium build, with short brown hair. He has tattoos on both upper arms and scars on his forehead and left ear. ”

Det McColgan said that Henry was last seen in Craigavon at about 3.45pm on Monday afternoon.

“He has a history of violence and I would urge the public not to approach him but to contact police immediately,” he said.

“I would ask Mr Henry to hand himself in to the authorities without any further delay.

“Anyone who knows of his current whereabouts or who has any information should contact police on 999.”