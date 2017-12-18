London
7°
broken clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 3m/s WSW
H 7 • L 4
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Manhunt underway in Gran Canaria for Irishman following discovery of partners body

December 18, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. (Picture: Getty Images) 

POLICE in Gran Canaria are hunting for an Irishman following the discovery of his partner’s body at their holiday home on the south of the island.

Detectives rushed to the home on Sunday morning after receiving a call at 10.15am about a body lying next to the swimming pool of the property at the Tauro resort in the scenic Mogan area of the island.

The woman, a Dutch national, was pronounced dead at the scene with locals claiming suspicious activity had taken place. Local detectives are awaiting the results of the post-mortem.

More News:

Police sources said they were looking for her Irish partner so they could question him.

His name and age have yet to be revealed although reports suggest he is around 50.

Police have been told by neighbors that they had heard an argument at the villa, which was rented on a holiday let, shortly before the discovery of the body.

The person who made the 999 call is understood to be a friend or acquaintance of the victim.

The man police are hunting, described as a “foreigner” by the local press, is said to have fled the property before detectives arrived.

Police are also looking to speak to a British man who is believed to be involved with the deceased woman.

A source close to the case said: “The dead woman is Dutch and the man police are hunting is an Irish national.”

Police are treating the case as a possible homicide.

featured
Tara Mullaney

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

Recommended for you:
Irishman dies while on honeymoon in the Maldives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post