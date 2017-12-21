London
News

Man’s body found after fire breaks out in derelict pub in Ireland

December 21, 2017

THE body of a man has been found by firefighters battling a blaze in a derelict pub in Ireland.

An investigation has now been launched following the grim discovery in Co. Tipperary.

More News:

A fire broke out in a pub on Kenyon Street in Nenagh, where the body was found.

A postmortem will now be carried out on the man, who was in his 40s.

It’s believed a second person was on the premises but escaped with minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Three fire brigade units were on the scene. Firefighters battled the fire for 12 hours until 11.55am this morning.

The building has now been sealed off pending a garda investigation.

