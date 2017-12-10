Many flights to Ireland delayed or cancelled due to snow in UK

BRITISH airports have struggled with the demand for outgoing flights as the cold and ice in both Ireland and the UK has interfered with numerous routes.

Delays have been reported for Stansted, Birmingham, Luton and several other airports as the bad weather conditions threatens to leave some passengers stranded.

All flights for Luton appear to have been temporarily suspended with an official update from their Twitter account.

Due to adverse weather, flight departures and arrivals are subject to delay and cancellation. Passengers are advised to contact their airline directly for further information. When travelling to the Airport passengers are advised to leave extra time for their journey. — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) December 10, 2017

Bermingham airport also admitted they were struggling to remove the snow from runways…

The runway is still being cleared as snow continues to fall heavily. We apologies to passengers but safety is our priority. pic.twitter.com/4QyiPgcuxP — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) December 10, 2017

Ireland West Airport also tweeted their ongoing efforts to ensure that precautions were being taken for ingoing and outgoing flights.

Our operations and snow teams have worked tirelessly through the night and this morning clearing the runway of snow & ice to facilitate safe flight operations today – extremely challenging weather conditions both here and in the UK pic.twitter.com/eXWCbkPNyM — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) December 10, 2017

Any passengers travelling via flight have been advised to check with the airline they’re flying prior to arriving at the airport.