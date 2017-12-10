London
News

Many flights to Ireland delayed or cancelled due to snow in UK

December 10, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

BRITISH airports have struggled with the demand for outgoing flights as the cold and ice in both Ireland and the UK has interfered with numerous routes.

Delays have been reported for Stansted, Birmingham, Luton and several other airports as the bad weather conditions threatens to leave some passengers stranded.

More News:

All flights for Luton appear to have been temporarily suspended with an official update from their Twitter account.

Bermingham airport also admitted they were struggling to remove the snow from runways…

Ireland West Airport also tweeted their ongoing efforts to ensure that precautions were being taken for ingoing and outgoing flights.

Any passengers travelling via flight have been advised to check with the airline they’re flying prior to arriving at the airport.

 

