Mary Lou McDonald favourite to take over Sinn Féin as Michelle O’Neill rules herself out

MARY Lou McDonald looks set to become the new president of Sinn Féin after Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill ruled herself out.

Mrs O’Neill told BBC’s Sunday Politics programme that she had “enough to do” in her current role after Gerry Adams announced his retirement following 34 years in charge.

Mr Adams revealed the long-awaited news to party members at Sinn Féin’s Ard Fhéis conference at the Dublin Convention Centre.

“Leadership means knowing when it’s time for change and that time is now,” said the 69-year-old.

Deputy Leader Ms McDonald now appears the clear favourite to replace him, and may even run for the position unchallenged.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, who has also ruled himself out of the running, said a decision will be made over the next month.

“We don’t do coronations,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

It is my great privilege to call great people my friends. #AF17 pic.twitter.com/hgyLLFmyML — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) November 19, 2017

“The Ard Fhéis will decide, certain individuals have decided, including myself, that we won’t be contesting that position.

“But our party is very big and any member of the party can put their name forward for this position.

“The Ard Comhaire are going to meet over the next month. Every person should be given space to consider whether they believe that he or she is the person to go forward.”

It’s understood that a special conference will be held next year to select a new president.

Gerry Adams told The Week In Politics that he would miss leading the republican party but isn’t too sad about saying goodbye to the Dáil.

“It would fry your head to listen to the nonsense that is talked in the chamber,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have ruled themselves out of establishing a coalition arrangement with Sinn Féin when a new leader is chosen in 2018.