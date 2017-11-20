London
10°
light rain
humidity: 81%
wind: 7m/s WSW
H 13 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Mary Lou McDonald favourite to take over Sinn Féin as Michelle O’Neill rules herself out

November 20, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Sinn Fein Deputy Leader (L) looks set to become party president after Michelle O’Neill ruled herself out (Picture: Getty Images)

MARY Lou McDonald looks set to become the new president of Sinn Féin after Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill ruled herself out.

Mrs O’Neill told BBC’s Sunday Politics programme that she had “enough to do” in her current role after Gerry Adams announced his retirement following 34 years in charge.

Mr Adams revealed the long-awaited news to party members at Sinn Féin’s Ard Fhéis conference at the Dublin Convention Centre.

More News:

“Leadership means knowing when it’s time for change and that time is now,” said the 69-year-old.

Deputy Leader Ms McDonald now appears the clear favourite to replace him, and may even run for the position unchallenged.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, who has also ruled himself out of the running, said a decision will be made over the next month.

“We don’t do coronations,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

“The Ard Fhéis will decide, certain individuals have decided, including myself, that we won’t be contesting that position.

“But our party is very big and any member of the party can put their name forward for this position.

“The Ard Comhaire are going to meet over the next month. Every person should be given space to consider whether they believe that he or she is the person to go forward.”

It’s understood that a special conference will be held next year to select a new president.

Gerry Adams told The Week In Politics that he would miss leading the republican party but isn’t too sad about saying goodbye to the Dáil.

“It would fry your head to listen to the nonsense that is talked in the chamber,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have ruled themselves out of establishing a coalition arrangement with Sinn Féin when a new leader is chosen in 2018.

featuredGerry Adamsmary lou mcdonaldmichelle o'neillPresidentSinn Féin

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
16-year-old schoolboy dies following ingestion of pills at a rave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post