Gardaí and FAI launch investigation into alleged match-fixing surrounding Irish friendly match

AN GARDA Síochána and the Football Association of Ireland have launched an investigation into alleged match-fixing surrounding an Irish friendly match.

The FAI announced the investigation into the friendly League of Ireland match between Bray Wanderers FC and Waterford FC last night, September 13.

The match was played at Bray’s home pitch Carlisle Grounds last Friday, where the Seagulls lost 5-0 to Waterford.

According to RTÉ, several Bray players were questioned by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and had their mobile phones examined on Tuesday but no arrests were made.

In a statement the FAI body said: “The Football Association of Ireland has launched an investigation into alleged match-fixing surrounding the friendly match between Bray Wanderers FC and Waterford FC on Friday, September 8 at the Carlisle Grounds.

“Upon receipt of a complaint the FAI notified An Garda Síochána and the Association has now launched an investigation into alleged breaches of FAI Rules.”

“The FAI has a zero tolerance policy to match-fixing.”

A spokesman from An Garda Síochána said the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are currently investigating the matter.

But, as it’s an ongoing investigation Gardaí said they are unable to comment any further.

In a statement, Bray Wanderers FC said, “We are cooperating fully and will be making no further comment until the investigation is completed and we have been presented with the findings.”