Heartbroken family of Irishman, 24, killed in Liverpool hit-and-run pay tribute to ‘kind-hearted and generous’ son

THE family of a young Irishman killed in a hit-and-run incident in Liverpool have paid a touching tribute to their “funny, kind-hearted and generous” son.

Matthew Bradley, originally from Glenavy in Co. Antrim, was on a night out with friends on Friday when he was struck by a silver BMW 330 car at around 11.40pm.

The 24-year-old was left critically injured on the street after the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident failed to stop.

Mr Bradley, who was an award-winning landscape gardener, later died in hospital.

In a statement released through Merseyside Police, his parents Margaret and Donal Bradley paid an emotional tribute to their son on behalf of his sisters Claire, Roisin and Megan, and his girlfriend Rhiannon.

They said: “Matthew was hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening – following in his dad’s footsteps – and had an illustrious career ahead.

“He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

Matthew’s loved-ones have travelled over to Liverpool where family liaison officers are assisting them in the agonising task of bringing his body home to Antrim.

Merseyside Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the silver BMW 330 involved, which was later found abandoned before a forensic examination was conducted by road traffic collision investigators.

Officers are continuing to appeal to the driver or anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Detective Inspector Danny Harris said the BMW “sped off southbound away from the city centre” as bystanders attempted to save Mr Bradley’s life.

“The person behind the wheel at the time of this collision knows what has happened and it is important that they do the right thing and come forward and help us,” he said.

“The city is covered by CCTV and we are using every resource at our disposal to investigate this tragedy.”

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation into Matthew Bradley’s death is urged to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.