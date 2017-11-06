Maureen O’Hara called out Hollywood over sexual misconduct in 1945 and Twitter is loving her for it

MAUREEN O’HARA was known as much for her fiery persona as she was her incredible beauty.



She arrived in Hollywood when she was still a teenager, and almost immediately, clashed with the men who ran the movie business.

In her own words, “I acted, punched, swashbuckled, and shot my way through an absurdly masculine profession…. As a woman, I’m proud to say that I stood toe-to-toe with the best of them.”

And now, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, a newspaper article from 1945 has resurfaced on Twitter that shows she wasn’t prepared to put up with the disgraceful behavoiur that was common place in the industry even then.

The article, published by the Mirror, describes how O’Hara “charged Hollywood producers and directors with calling her a ‘cold potato without sex appeal’ because she refuses to let them make love to her.”

“I am so upset with it that I am ready to quit Hollwood,” O’Hara is quoted as saying. “It’s got so bad I hate to come to work in the momring. I am a helpless victim of a Hollywood whispering campaign.”

She adds: ‘Because I don’t let the producer and director kiss me every moring or let them paw me they have spread word around town that I am not a woman.”

“It’s that’s Hollywood’s idea of a woman I’m ready to quit now.”

Born Maureen Fitzsimons in Co. Dublin in 1920, one of six children, O’Hara began acting at age six with the encouragement of her parents.

Her father was a football player, her mother an actress and singer.

She came to Hollywood to star in 1939’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame and went on to a long career.

How Green Was My Valley, a touching 1941 drama about a Welsh mining family, won five Oscars including best picture.

The flame-haired actress became John Wayne’s favourite leading lady, appearing with him in The Quiet Man and other films.

And she was little Natalie Wood’s mother in the Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street.