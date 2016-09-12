Mayo church gives altar a makeover as county looks for divine intervention ahead of Dublin All-Ireland final showdown

A CHURCH in Mayo is seeking divine intervention to give their heroes a win against Dublin this weekend in the All-Ireland final.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, St Mary’s Church in Westport draped part of the altar with the Mayo crest.

Mayo take on Dublin in their first appearance in the All-Ireland final since 2013 when they were defeated by Dublin.

The church’s Facebook page elaborated further on why the crest means so much and perhaps are hopeful 2016 will prove to be an extra special year.

This year is the 65th anniversary of Mayo’s last All-Ireland win in 1951.

The post read:

“The ecclesiastical significance of the Mayo Crest is very deep, as are the links to our parish which lie within. Críost Linn, adapted from The first line of St. Patrick’s Breastplate speaks for itself. The four crosses, the double barred cross of the Archdiocese of Tuam, and underneath it, three crosses of the dioceses of Kilalla,Achonry and Galway make up the four dioceses of County Mayo. Croagh Patrick and the oratory on top speak for themselves. Of added significance to Westport is the ship of Grace O’Malley whose son donated a chalice which still is in use to Murrisk Abbey in 1614.”