Mayo GAA to donate all proceeds from €14,900 Lotto jackpot to search for missing Irishman David Gavin

MAYO GAA have set up a fundraising campaign in support of David Gavin, an Irish man who went missing while swimming in Canada last month.

David, 26, is presumed to have drowned after he vanished shortly after 3pm on Friday, June 30 in Beaver Creek, British Columbia.

A massive search and rescue operation was launched before being called off by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police over a fortnight ago.

A private search for the Castlebar native has continued in the intervening period after ISSC Vancouver – with whom David played football in Canada – set up a GoFundMe page, with €191,000 raised so far.

Mayo GAA have now stepped up to the plate to help with the ongoing search for the Irishman, who played for Breaffy in his home county.

A spokesperson for the county explained on Facebook: “In an effort to help all involved with the search for David Gavin, Mayo GAA want to play their part.

“This means that all money raised from this week’s Mayo GAA Lotto will be donated to the David Gavin fund.

“Captain Cillian O’Connor and all the Mayo team are giving their backing to this initiative and so we encourage as many people as they can to play this week.”

Mayo GAA are hoping for a high number of entrants to ensure as much money as possible is raised to donate to the cause.

As well as the €14,900 jackpot on offer, a prize of €250 worth of Mayo gear is also up for grabs.

You can enter by clicking here.