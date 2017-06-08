Mayo football stars go on incredible road trip along Ireland’s west coast

MAYO GAA footballers Aidan O’Shea, Colm Boyle and Lee Keegan have gone on a windswept road trip to Belmullet, where they tried their hand at lobster fishing on the Wild Atlantic Way.

The trio are intent on revenge as they prepare for their Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, O’Shea, Boyle and Keegan have starred in a surprisingly emotional video promoting tourism to the west of Ireland.

The passion is clear for all to see as the local boys discover hidden gems along the Wild Atlantic Way, act as fishermen, waiters and bartenders and pose for selfies with loving fans.

During their trip, they were taught to cook up and serve some self-caught lobster the Mayo way.

“As a team we usually go on a training camp once a year. Five years ago instead of going to your Spains or your Limericks, we went to Belmullet,” said Aidan O’Shea.

“And it was just such a massive opening of our eyes to the county and how proud they are. It turned to probably the best thing that ever happened to us.”

Lee Keegan said of his home county: “The views, the people, the love that is within the county is magical.”

“The people would travel to the ends of the world to see one match. It’s unreal.”

Aidan O’Shea was full of love for the local scenery, adding: “It’s rugged. It’s colourful. It’s got everything you’d ever want.”

“You will leave there with more than a holiday. You’ll leave there with an experience you will remember for the rest of your life.”

See the lads’ road trip here…