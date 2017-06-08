London
17°
shower rain
humidity: 68%
wind: 9m/s SW
H 18 • L 14
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
Home  |  Life & Style  |  Sport  |  Mayo football stars go on incredible road trip along Ireland’s west coast

Mayo football stars go on incredible road trip along Ireland’s west coast

June 8, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
What a view. Picture: Mayo.ie

MAYO GAA footballers Aidan O’Shea, Colm Boyle and Lee Keegan have gone on a windswept road trip to Belmullet, where they tried their hand at lobster fishing on the Wild Atlantic Way.

The trio are intent on revenge as they prepare for their Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, O’Shea, Boyle and Keegan have starred in a surprisingly emotional video promoting tourism to the west of Ireland.

The passion is clear for all to see as the local boys discover hidden gems along the Wild Atlantic Way, act as fishermen, waiters and bartenders and pose for selfies with loving fans.

During their trip, they were taught to cook up and serve some self-caught lobster the Mayo way.

“As a team we usually go on a training camp once a year. Five years ago instead of going to your Spains or your Limericks, we went to Belmullet,” said Aidan O’Shea.

“And it was just such a massive opening of our eyes to the county and how proud they are. It turned to probably the best thing that ever happened to us.”

Lee Keegan said of his home county: “The views, the people, the love that is within the county is magical.”

“The people would travel to the ends of the world to see one match. It’s unreal.”

Aidan O’Shea was full of love for the local scenery, adding: “It’s rugged. It’s colourful. It’s got everything you’d ever want.”

“You will leave there with more than a holiday. You’ll leave there with an experience you will remember for the rest of your life.”

See the lads’ road trip here…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Rochford MPU – June

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
These are the 88 cleanest beaches in Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post