Mayo superfan offered ticket to All-Ireland final after 10 hours transforming hair into county flag

Mayo superfan offered ticket to All-Ireland final after 10 hours transforming hair into county flag

September 14, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Mayo superfan Kany Kazadi has only missed three games all season (Picture: Twitter)

A DEDICATED Mayo GAA supporter who spent 10 hours at the hairdressers in a bid to make it to the All-Ireland final has been offered tickets.

Kany Kazadi, from Castlebar, transformed her hair into her county’s flag to show her support for the lads as they gear up for their Croke Park clash against Dublin on Sunday.

She took to Twitter this week to share an image of her new green and red locks and ask whether anyone had a “miracle” ticket to spare.

“The hair is done but no ticket. I’m still hoping for a miracle at this stage. If there is a spare anywhere please pm here #mayo4sam #Inthistogether,” she said.

The tweet got lots of attention with plenty of people messaging her to compliment her look and wish her luck in her ticket hunt, which has now ended in success.

After Kany’s plea for a ticket went viral, Irish telecom company EIR stepped in on Thursday to send her two tickets after being seriously impressed with her dedication to the team.

The superfan will now be able to cheer on the boys as they look to win the county’s first All-Ireland Football Championship since 1951.

Kany, who moved to Castlebar from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2005, has only missed three matches this year and was desperate not to make it a fourth.

Recalling the first Mayo game she watched, Kany said she was captivated by the passion shown by both players and fans.

“I was like ‘wow!’ this is sensational. Then I did my research and I found out that the players didn’t even get paid,” she told the Irish Times.

“To have that commitment to train year after year and not get paid.

“It’s just about the game. Not about where you come from or how you speak.

“It’s about passion and the love of the game. And of course the Mayo colours.”

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

