Mayo teenagers blow everyone away with this incredible Irish dance routine

THESE two Irish dancers know how to put on a performance.

The epic dance routine below by World Champion dancers Lisa Lavelle, 16, and Stephen Gallagher, 14 has been a massive hit since it was posted online.

Over 1.6million people have viewed the Mayo teenagers’ routine, which was choreographed by Lisa herself.

The pair are part of Atlantic Rhythm, a group of young Irish dancers and musicians.

The production company, set up by Crossmolina Irish dance teacher Sheila Moffatt, is based in the West of Ireland and holds weekly classes across north Mayo.

The performance was part of a fundraiser earlier this month for Mayo Cancer Support Association at Rock Rose House in Castlebar.

Check out Lisa and Stephen’s brilliant dance routine below…