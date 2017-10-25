London
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment

Mayo teenagers blow everyone away with this incredible Irish dance routine

October 25, 2017 By  Irish Post
Champion Irish dancers Lisa Lavelle and Stephen Gallagher

THESE two Irish dancers know how to put on a performance.

The epic dance routine below by World Champion dancers Lisa Lavelle, 16, and Stephen Gallagher, 14 has been a massive hit since it was posted online.

Over 1.6million people have viewed the Mayo teenagers’ routine, which was choreographed by Lisa herself.

More Entertainment:

The pair are part of Atlantic Rhythm, a group of young Irish dancers and musicians.

The production company, set up by Crossmolina Irish dance teacher Sheila Moffatt, is based in the West of Ireland and holds weekly classes across north Mayo.

The performance was part of a fundraiser earlier this month for Mayo Cancer Support Association at Rock Rose House in Castlebar.

Check out Lisa and Stephen’s brilliant dance routine below…

Two of our world Champions performing together!

Special thank you to all at Rock Rose House for inviting us to perform last night 😊

Posted by Atlantic Rhythm Productions on Thursday, October 12, 2017

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

