London
8°
overcast clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 5m/s WSW
H 12 • L 10
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

Mayo woman, 61, disappears after last being seen in Dublin

November 9, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Co. Mayo native Nuala Smyth, 61, was last seen in the Irish capital on October 30 (Picture: Garda Press Office)

AN urgent appeal has been launched for help in finding a 61-year-old woman who has been missing from the West of Ireland for almost a fortnight.

Nuala Smyth, from Cong in Co. Mayo, was last seen in Dublin city centre on October 30.

Gardaí have described her as being 5 foot 8 inches tall (1.7m) tall, of slim build with brown/blonde shoulder length hair.

More News:

When last seen she was wearing a purple/blue jacket and slacks.

The Mayo native was driving a Fiat Punto with the registration number 06 D 42366 when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on Nuala Smyth’s whereabouts is urged to call Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000.

The Garda Confidential Line can also be contacted on 1800 666 111.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Irish nun accused of sabotaging unmarried mother’s promotion in Catholic school

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post