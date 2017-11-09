Mayo woman, 61, disappears after last being seen in Dublin

AN urgent appeal has been launched for help in finding a 61-year-old woman who has been missing from the West of Ireland for almost a fortnight.

Nuala Smyth, from Cong in Co. Mayo, was last seen in Dublin city centre on October 30.

Gardaí have described her as being 5 foot 8 inches tall (1.7m) tall, of slim build with brown/blonde shoulder length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a purple/blue jacket and slacks.

The Mayo native was driving a Fiat Punto with the registration number 06 D 42366 when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on Nuala Smyth’s whereabouts is urged to call Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000.

The Garda Confidential Line can also be contacted on 1800 666 111.