Meet the four Irish friends spending their Christmas rowing across the Atlantic for charity

FOUR Irish friends are taking on the challenge of a lifetime by rowing across the Atlantic in one of the world’s toughest races.

While we’re all tucking into our Christmas dinner and pudding in two weeks time, spare a thought for Sean Underwood, Patrick O’ Connor, Thomas Browne, and Eoin O’ Farrell, four Cork men who will be spending their Christmas Day somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Tomorrow, the four lads, who have called themselves Relentless Rowers, will start a grueling 45 days racing across the Atlantic competing in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, hoping to become the first Irish team to win the competition.

The boat that the Relentless Crew will row and live in is a mere 7.5 meters long and 1.8 meters wide and built of wood, fibre glass, carbon fibre, and Kevlar.

The boat will have just one small cabin, which is the only protection teams have against the might of the ocean and powerful sun rays.

The group of friends have taken the challenge upon themselves in order to raise much-needed funds for the Cork University Hospital pediatric unit and awareness for the mental health work Pieta House carries out.

The friends are hoping to raise €20,000 for the charities.

The race rules also state that if crews run out of rations and have to ask for extras, they will be disqualified.

The four friends have been out on the Spanish Island of La Gomera since November 29 putting in the last few days of training before they take to the high seas.

If the weather proves too much for the boat and it capsizes, all the vessels are able to self-right. All the boats come equipped with watermakers which change the seawater into drinking water.

The boat also has solar panels which will power GPS and other vital electrical equipment. Rowers will be equipped with 90 days’ worth of rations, first aid kits and a few small luxuries and reminders of home.