Love that’s lasted the test of time – Meet Ireland’s longest married couples

RTE is serving up a real treat for viewers tonight.

A new RTE documentary called Golden: Our 50 Years of Marriage, airs tonight at 9.35pm and features eight Irish couples who’ve all been married for over 50 years.

Among them are Ireland’s oldest couple Ned and Eileen Cusack, who’ve been married for 73 years, have seven children together and live in the idyllic Lough Corrib in Galway.

There’s Joan and Pierce Butler who grew up on the same road in Rathgar, Co. Dublin and have been married for 54 years, one year less than Paddy and Joan Darcy who met in Inchicore and married 55 years ago.

Featured in the clip below, are Kees and Anneke Vogelaar who have been married for 54 years and moved from Holland to Ireland over 50 years ago. They ran an apple farm, supplying to major retailers such as Bulmers, but were struck by tragedy when their eldest son Mike, a father of four himself, died after suffering a heart attack several years ago.

The programme is a trip down memory lane, not just that of the couples featured, but of Ireland of old, with black and white photographs, faded letters and vintage clothes to warm the nostalgia.

If you happen to miss it on RTE One tonight at 9.35pm, don’t worry, you can catch it on the RTE Player from tomorrow on.