Featured Content | Features | Life & Style

Meet the Irish journalist who reports on the frontline of war zones for the BBC

October 31, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Dublin native Orla Guerin has been working as a journalist with the BBC for over 20 years. (Picture: Getty Images)

 

ORLA Guerin, originally from Dublin, has been working as a correspondent for the BBC since 1995, reporting from war zones around the world.

Guerin began her career working for newspapers in Dublin such as the Sunday Tribune. Guerin joined RTE News in 1987 and became its youngest foreign correspondent when she was sent to Eastern Europe at the age of 23.

When Guerin joined the BBC in 1995, she became the Southern European correspondent and continued in that role until 2000, when she moved to Moscow to cover the Kursk submarine disaster.

Guerin went on to work as both the BBC’s Jerusalem correspondent and African correspondent and is now based in Cairo, Egypt.

As part of Liverpool Irish Festival last week, Guerin spoke of her many experiences over the years, and how her job has shaped her as a person.

 

