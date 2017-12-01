Bringing a slice of Irish to the Royal Family – Meghan Markle and her Irish roots

THERE’S no going back now for actress Meghan Markle as she carried out her first official visit today via a trip to Nottingham with fiancée Prince Harry.

Excited crowds cheered as the couple greeted well-wishers ahead of a visit to a World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust.

They split up to talk to people lining both sides of their route and were given cards, flowers, and chocolate.

After the charity fair, they met head teachers at a nearby school.

Following the announcement of the royal engagement earlier this week, more and more information has come to light regarding Markle’s roots.

One of the more prominent aspects of her ancestry is her Irish connection.

That’s right, she’s one of us!

Well, at least there’s been a lot of suggestion that she is, so we’ve decided to take a look at all of the evidence and present it to you so you can make your own mind up on her Irishness.

Here are a few facts that support the claim that the future princess has some Irish in her.

Her father is Irish

Markle’s dad, Tom Markle, is of Irish-Dutch descent. The former Emmy Award-winning lighting director has Irish ancestry tracing back to Meghan’s great-great-great grandmother.

Her great-great-great-grandmother was Irish and worked for the royals

Unbelievably, Markle’s great-great-great-grandmother Mary Bird was Irish born and was a loyal member of staff at the Royal Palaces.Mary was born in Ireland but moved to England and married an English soldier named Thomas Bird. She worked as part of the household staff at Windsor Castle during the mid-1800’s. She had three daughters with her husband, one of whom is Markle’s great-great-grandmother, also called Mary.