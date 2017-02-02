Memorial in Irish city to Sir Terry Wogan will capture legendary BBC broadcaster’s ‘humility and pride’

AN IRISH city council has planned to create a memorial to legendary Irish BBC broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan.

Limerick City and County Council will create a memorial to one of Limerick’s most famous sons, who died in January last year after a short but brave battle with cancer.

The Council said his death in January 2016 was a shock to all his fans, with the outpouring of grief testament to the love everyone had for Terry.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon paid tribute to the late broadcaster, saying he was a wonderful “ambassador” for Ireland during difficult times for the Irish in Britain.

“Terry was welcomed into the homes of millions of Irish and British people either on the television or radio,” said Cllr O’Hanlon.

“He had a very easy-going way about him, which drew people in and he made people feel they were the only person he was talking to.

“He was proud to be from Limerick and a wonderful ambassador for Limerick and Ireland in Britain, at a time when it was difficult.

“It is right for Limerick to honour him and I’m proposing a statue of Terry Wogan sitting on a bench with microphone in hand ready to have a good ole chat.”

Sheila Deegan, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council, said: “Terry was a broadcasting legend across Ireland and Britain.

“His love of broadcasting will feed into the plans for the memorial.

“His farewell words on his last radio programme were of humility and pride and we want to capture both of those traits that he had as a broadcaster and as a proud Limerick man.”

While it is unknown when the memorial will be erected, Limerick City and County Council is to invite a number of artists who work in creating life-sized bronze sculptures – and who can deliver within a specified time frame – to come up with ideas.

The Limerick memorial is the latest in a series of posthumous tributes to Sir Terry.

In late 2016, Sir Terry Wogan was posthumously honoured at The Irish Post Awards for his services to broadcasting, to charity and to the Irish in Britain community.

He was also honoured by the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins with a Presidential Distinguished Service Award for his services to the Irish community in Britain.

“I know you will all join with me in celebrating Terry’s gift: so many people have felt less lonely – indeed they have felt understood – as they listened to Terry on the BBC throughout the different stages of his life and theirs,” President Higgins said.

“Terry did his broadcasting with such charm, wit, sensitivity and empathy – including during some very challenging times for the Irish community in Britain.”