London
14°
moderate rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 5m/s SSE
H 22 • L 15
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
GMC Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  MEP calls for Irish in Britain to be allowed to vote in EU elections post Brexit

MEP calls for Irish in Britain to be allowed to vote in EU elections post Brexit

July 20, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Brian Hayes MEP says the Irish in Britain will be ‘disenfranchised’ post Brexit. (Picture: Getty/Petras Malukas)

IRISH people living in Britain should be allowed to vote in European Parliament elections after Brexit, a Fine Gael MEP has proposed.

Ireland is one of only four EU countries which do not currently permit their citizens living abroad to vote in EU elections at home.

Brian Hayes MEP says electoral law should be changed to allow the Irish in Britain to do so – provided they have lived in the Republic of Ireland within the last 10 years.

“More than 331,000 Irish citizens live in Britain. Currently they can vote in EU elections at home. But they will lose that right after Brexit,” Mr Hayes told The Irish Post.

“They will look to their Spanish, Dutch, French, Maltese neighbours in the UK and wonder why they can still vote in their home countries but Irish people can’t.

“They are going to be disenfranchised. And I believe their right to vote should be upheld.”

Mr Hayes proposes that the Irish Government make a “simple” change to electoral law to allow the Irish in Britain to vote via postal ballot or at polling stations during the next EU elections in 2019.

He says the amendment would not require a “huge amount of imagination” and could be achieved without holding a referendum on the issue.

“Extending rights for the Irish abroad to vote in presidential elections and Dáil elections can be looked at on another day,” Mr Hayes said.

“This is something I believe could be changed very quickly. Easily by 2019.”

Mr Hayes, who was at the London Irish Centre this week to take part in an event called Disenfranchised: The Irish in Britain, says the Irish Government should also extend the right to vote in EU elections to the 50,000 British citizens registered to vote in Ireland.

“They will be in the same boat after Brexit. They will also be disenfranchised. And that should be looked at as well,” he says.

“Britain is actually much better at extending the right to vote than Ireland is. Irish citizens can vote in general elections in both the UK and Ireland. Whereas British people cannot vote in our elections.”

He added: “I’m an eternal optimist, that’s why I’m in politics. The Irish in Britain should not be disenfranchised just because the UK leaves the EU.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Jobs MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary tells passengers to ‘stop whinging’ following complaints over seat allocation on flights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post