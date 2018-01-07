Met Éireann issue Status Orange weather warning for tonight’s zub-zero temperatures in Ireland

MET Éireann have issued a Status Orange Low Temperature warning for between 9pm tonight and 10am tomorrow morning.

Temperatures across the country are set to plummet below freezing with lows of -6C expected in some areas.

Severe air and ground frosts are expected across the island of Ireland and motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution while travelling and to leave plenty of time for journeys.

Status orange warning for low temperature pic.twitter.com/xlAK6S3kxs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018

Very cold this evening and tonight with severe air and ground frost returning. pic.twitter.com/OCTEulybtW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018

Tonight’s warning applies to Munster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan, as well as inland areas of Leinster.

Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Gavin told breakingnews.ie: “Tonight it’s actually going to turn very cold, we are going to see temperatures ranging from -1C on the east and south coast to -5C or -6C well inland.

“So it’ll really be inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan that will see the lowest temperatures tonight.”