IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Michael Conlan meets five-year-old who offered him his medal after Olympic exit

September 5, 2016 By  Jamie Casey
Picture: The Late Late Show via Twitter
MICHAEL CONLAN has presented the young supporter who last month offered him his school medal with a pair of custom-made boxing gloves.

Five-year-old Finn McManus from Swords, Co. Dublin, asked his older sister to pen a letter to Belfast brawler Conlan, who he had watched exit the Olympic Games in acrimonious circumstances.

Saddened by Conlan’s Olympic dream being shattered, Finn vowed to give him his own medal that he won in school to compensate for missing out on gold in Rio, and the heart-warming letter went viral after being posted online by the youngster’s uncle.

During a weekend trip to Dublin, Conlan took in the All-Ireland Hurling final in Croke Park after making an appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, where he finally met Finn.

Conlan gave the young boxing enthusiast a shiny new pair of gloves which read ‘Michael Conlan special edition for Finn McManus’ as a thank you for his thoughtful gesture.

Jamie Casey
ABOUT 

Jamie Casey is Sports Editor of The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @jamiecasey37

