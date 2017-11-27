Michael Flatley starring and directing in self-financed new film in Barbados

RIVERDANCE star Michael Flatley has revealed via social media that he is in the process of directing and starring in his own self-financed spy thriller.

The Chicago born Irish dancer is currently on location in Barbados shooting the new feature-length film, as teased in his recent Instagram posts.

Flatley stars alongside actor Eric Roberts, who plays the bad guy in the as yet unnamed film.

We can’t help but wonder how he defeats his enemy in the film. A jig/kick combo perhaps?

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb9vXL4lsix/?taken-by=michaelflatleyofficialIt has been recently reported that the 59-year-old Irish American has been looking for new opportunities and recently signed with Los Angeles-based creative agency CAA for worldwide representation.

The Lord of the Dance retired from his on-stage career in 2015 and seems to be looking to fill his free time with filmmaking.

Flatley first posted about the new project back in September and has continued to tease the progress ever since.

Exciting times ahead, working on a new project! A post shared by Michael Flatley (@michaelflatleyofficial) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Michael seems to have a bit of a James Bond vibe going on here.

#HappyThanksgiving to all, from our film set in #Barbados! A post shared by Michael Flatley (@michaelflatleyofficial) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Flatley’s film is being shot with Dublin-based production company Five Knight Films, which recently released the film Cardboard Gangsters.