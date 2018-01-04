London
News

‘Michael needs your help’ – Family’s plea after Irishman suffers ‘devastating’ blow to the head in Australia

January 4, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Michael Hyndman suffered a devastating blow to the head as he welcomed in the New Year with his new fiancée and his brother. (Picture: GoFundMe)

A FAMILY has appealed for help after they were ‘plunged into a living nightmare’ when Irishman Michael Hyndman suffered a blow to the head in Australia. 

The incident happened when Belfast native Michael and his new fiancée Clar and and brother Christopher were celebrating the dawn of 2018 on January 1.

Michael, a quantity surveyor who has only been in Sydney, Australia since September, suffered a ‘devastating blow’ to the head during an altercation and had to undergo surgery.

More News:

Since surgery, Michael has been in an induced coma.

Appealing on the GoFundMe fundraiser, Michael’s older brother Barry said: “Michael is a true gentleman, full of life and full of fun, he has a heart of gold and would do anything to help out someone in need.

“It is now our turn to help Michael… We ask you to support Michael on this horrible journey in whatever way you can.”

Barry says the family want to be at Michael’s bedside as he fights ‘the hardest battle of his life’ to support him and his fiancée Clar and brother Christopher who are on the other end of the world from their families.

“Michael has a long road to recovery and we don’t want financial worries to prevent him having what he needs to make a full recovery,” Barry said.

“Michael has an uncertain road ahead of him but he is strong and we are all hoping and praying that he pulls through this and comes out the other end with his tongue sticking out.

“We truly appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, offers of support and financial help and we will be forever grateful to each and every one of you.

“We have thought long and hard about the decision to seek your help but the truth is, we need it, and more importantly Michael needs it.”

To contribute to the fund to help Michael and his family through this, you can click here. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

