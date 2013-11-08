MICHAEL O’Leary thinks he is a “Neanderthal” who holds views that many would find outrageous.

The Ryanair CEO told a British national newspaper this week that he does not think men should feel pressure to help raise their children.

As well as claiming that it drives him “mad” that he has to grant male staff paternity leave, the controversial figure said fathers who show interest in the birth of their child are “making it up”.

Mr O’Leary added that while women should always be able to work, he believes most would prefer to raise their children instead.

“We sow the seed, women have the babies and after that we provide,” the Westmeath-native added.

In an interview with The Times he said, “I don’t want to be at home with young babies, breastfeeding and changing nappies,’ he said. ‘That is not my function in life.

“This bonding stuff is rubbish. Men tend to bond with their children when they are walking, talking, following football – then we have something to say to them.”

He continued: “What are men doing on the delivery ward? Once the contractions kick you are entirely bloody irrelevant.”

Mr O’Leary, 52, also admitted that Ryanair needs to improve its customer service, pledging to make its website easier to navigate and crack down on oversized fees for minor infringements such as forgetting a boarding pass.

But he still placed the blame on passengers who fail to follow instructions.

He said: “I have always said that the customers who comply with the rules are always right.

“They don’t moan. It’s the customer who shows up not having checked in online who is a nightmare.”

He admitted he acts like a ‘cheeky chappy’, but said he never meant to be ‘intentionally rude’ and confessed that many of his outlandish suggestions about slashing services are nothing more than publicity stunts.

He insisted: “I am soft, cuddly, misunderstood, with huge concern for my fellow human beings.”