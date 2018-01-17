London
‘Michael please come home’ – Sister makes emotional plea to missing Irishman

January 17, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Belfast native Michael ‘Cull’ Cullen, 33, has been missing since 2pm on Tuesday (Picture: Rory GIrvan)

THE SISTER of missing Irishman Michael Cullen has made a plea to him to come home. 

One week on from the 33 year old’s disappearance from his home, his sister, family and the police are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He was last in contact with his family at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, 9 January and was reported missing from his home in the North Circular Road area of Belfast.

More News:

Speaking on behalf of Michael’s family, his sister Cathy Cullen said: “Michael, if you are watching this, please come home.

“We all love you and miss you so much. All your family and friends love you and miss you.

“If you can’t come home right now, please call us or the police to let us know you are safe.”

Michael Cullen’s sister Cathy made an emotional plea for her brother to come home. (Picture: ITV News)

Previously, Rory Girvan, a close friend of ‘Cull’, said he was “optimistic” about finding Michael because he is well-known as arguably Ireland’s best beatboxer.

“This is completely out of character for him,” Rory told The Irish Post.

“The family are obviously hurting but they’re staying strong, we’re doing everything we can do give them some good news.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Reid of the PSNI said, “I am appealing to Michael or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 622 09/01/18.

“Michael is 5’9” tall, of slim build with brown eyes, dark hair and beard. It is believed he is wearing a green parka style jacket, grey jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

“Local police, supported by our search advisors, Tactical Support Group and Air Support colleagues are continuing to carry out extensive searches alongside volunteers from Community Rescue Service, concentrating our efforts in locations in the North and South of the city.

“We have also been liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana, who have also issued an appeal for information.

“We know that Michael would sometimes frequent Cavehill Country Park in North Belfast, the Lisburn Road and Boucher Road areas of South Belfast.

“Have you seen him in and around these areas? I am also appealing for all business owners to review any available CCTV footage and anyone who may have been driving in the North or South of Belfast to review any dashcam footage, for any possible sightings.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Musgrave Police Station on 028 9065 0222 or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 622 of 09/01/2018.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

erica@irishpost.co.uk

