Microsoft to create 200 new jobs in Ireland

October 5, 2017 By  Irish Post
Microsoft is creating 200 new jobs in Ireland (Picture: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images)

MICROSOFT has announced the creation of 200 jobs in Ireland. 

The news follows the company’s announcement in February that Dublin had been selected as the location for the new EMEA Inside Sales organisation.

Of the 500 new jobs created in February, 80 per cent of which have since been filled.

Once this second phase of recruitment is complete, it will bring Microsoft’s overall employee numbers in Ireland to 2,000.

“The rapid expansion of our EMEA Inside Sales organisation reflects the dynamism and transformation of the company,” said Cathriona Hallahan, Managing Director, Microsoft Ireland.

“The continued contribution of the Dublin-based Inside Sales team to the company at a global level ensures that we are in a strong position when we seek to attract further investment to Ireland.

“With the continued growth of our team and our preparations for a move into our beautiful new state of the art campus building, our fourth decade in Ireland is shaping up to be the best yet.”

Microsoft is seeking applications for Technical and Solutions Sales Specialists as well as those with language capabilities.

The company is also recruiting individuals with leadership experience to help build the organisation and to support the growing teams of talented digital sellers.

The move has been welcomed by the Irish Government.

Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald said: “I welcome the announcement that Microsoft is adding 200 new roles to the Inside Sales organisation just six months after the investment was first announced.

“It demonstrates the opportunities that can be created for Ireland from our existing employers and investors, and illustrates that the talent is available in Ireland for these types of jobs and for employers.

“A key priority for this Government and my Department is to ensure that high technology companies, such as Microsoft, have the right business environment to develop and expand.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland added: “The addition of a further 200 roles to the EMEA Inside Sales team demonstrates the availability of highly–skilled technical and sales talent available in the region.

“Ireland is a global technology hub of choice when it comes to attracting the strategic business activities of ICT companies and Microsoft’s ongoing expansion in Dublin is a clear endorsement of this.”

Irish Post
The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970.

