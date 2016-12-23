Midnight Mass, Monopoly wars and the Irish mammy: How to survive an Irish family Christmas

WITH the Christmas season comes the season for going home for the festivities and possibly taking a significant other who isn’t quite accustom to an Irish Christmas.

From the endless questions about when you’re going back, fighting for a selection box and how not to vex an Irish mammy, The Irish Post has put together the definitive guide to surviving an Irish Christmas.

Read our ultimate survival guide to an Irish Christmas here…

Question time

‘How long are you home for? When did you fly in? Sure that isn’t long at all, you’re only home and you’re leaving again…’

Greeting the nation

Whether it’s at Mass, in the local shop or the phone being passed around to say ‘Happy Christmas’ to the relatives abroad, you’re expected to great one and all.

Likewise, you’ll see relatives you only meet at the annual Christmas visit and the odd funeral.

‘For the visitors’

Every Irish mammy has that secret stash of alcohol, biscuits, or the ‘good’ sweets that are only for the visitors and woe betide those who venture into the special bottle of Midleton, Marks and Spencer biscuits or the extra box of Roses.

Speaking of alcohol…

It’s not that an Irish Christmas surrounds around alcohol, it’s just that you’ll be offered a drink at every possible opportunity.

Christmas Eve? Have a drink. Christmas Day? Have a drink. The 12 Pubs of Christmas? Knock yourself out.

Not to mention the added alcohol to festive treats; sherry trifle, porter cake and the plug of stout in the pudding with brandy butter on the side.

Respect the Christmas Bible

The other Christmas bible – the RTÉ Guide.

The bumper issue Christmas television guide has been guiding Irish families through the festive season for generations.

Learn it, respect it, live festively through it.

It’s here!! The Christmas Bumper Issue will be available from today in stores! Christmas begins with the RTÉ Guide! Posted by RTÉ Guide on Monday, 5 December 2016

The extra gift

Without fail, there will always be that one relative or that one neighbour that you’ll forget about but they’re sure to turn up with a gift for you.

The Irish mammy has mastered the remedy to this: keeping the extra box of sweets or candle under the tree for the unexpected guest.

Likewise, learn the rule of the Roses

It’s very simple – don’t let your mother catch you rooting around in the box for the nice sweet – just take the first decent one you spot, pass the box on and for goodness sake don’t put the wrapper back in.

Ne’er a chance of cold feet

Don’t panic if you’ve forgotten your slippers or your fluffy bedsocks, you’re sure to get a pair of suitably Christmassy slippers, probably with something equally ridiculous as Rudolph’s antlers that you’ll discard come January 1.

The selection box saga

Here’s the thing about selection boxes in Irish houses: it’s all your’s until it’s not.

Inevitably there will be at least four relatives who lay claim to the Buttons, Crunchie, Chomp and the Double Decker Bar and you’re left with the Fudge.

Midnight Mass…just not at midnight

Long ago it might have been the tradition to trek to the church for Midnight Mass at precisely midnight.

However, depending on your parish ‘Midnight Mass’ could start anywhere from 8.30pm onwards.

Monopoly – and the impending war

Without fail someone will produce Monopoly and it’ll seem like a great idea until Aunt Mary moves your hat instead of her car, no one pays the rent on the properties and your brother the banker is swindling money left right and centre.

The Christmas swim

Sometimes it’s for charity, other times it’s just for the craic but come Christmas Day some people don Christmas-themed swimming costumes and take a leap into the freezing waters of the Irish Sea or the Atlantic Ocean.

While participation isn’t mandatory, complaining of the cold while waiting for your loved one to extract themselves from the icy waters isn’t particularly welcome.