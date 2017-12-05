London
Missing 12 year old boy found waist deep in river in Northern Ireland

December 5, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The boy was discovered in the river having gone missing from his family home. (Picture: Wikipedia)

INCREDIBLE work from the Derry police officers.

A 12-year-old child was rushed to Antrim Area Hospital yesterday having been found waist deep in a local river near his home in Magherafelt, Co. Derry, where his family had earlier reported him missing.

Praise is being lauded on local police officers from the Magherafelt area following the speed and efficiency with which they managed to rescue the child.

More News:

The officers immediately entered the water due to fears for the child’s safety and health as the water was freezing.

If it wasn’t for the efforts of the officers, there’s no doubt the situation could have been a lot worse.

Local Chief Inspector Roy Robinson commended the work of the officers which turned a potentially tragic situation into a positive one: “This was outstanding police work by all of the officers involved, if it had not been for their actions this could have been a very different outcome.”

