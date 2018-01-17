London
7°
few clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 12m/s W
H 5 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Monkey business: how three macaques at Dublin Zoo made bid for freedom during Storm Ophelia

January 17, 2018 By  Irish Post
Sulawesi crested macaques (Image: iStock)

THREE young monkeys at Dublin Zoo made a daring bid for freedom after escaping from their enclosure during Storm Ophelia.

The winds during the storm last October ripped away a roof section of the enclosure housing the Sulawesi crested macaques.

Seizing the opportunity, three juvenile monkeys jumped from a climbing frame in their habitat onto an electric fence overhang.

More News:

According to the Irish Times, the trio then had the run of the zoo grounds, before their absence was noted when a zoo worker checked their enclosure.

An incident report released under a Freedom of Information Act explained how an emergency team then swung into action.

They found the monkeys in a tree, 65ft in the air, but their attempts to shoot them with tranquilizer darts were foiled by the strong winds.

Instead they had to play a waiting game, eventually capturing one of the monkeys with a net two hours later after he ventured down from the tree.

His two accomplices were later tranquilised, while all three escapees were checked over by a vet before being returned to their enclosure.

Keepers said the electric fence overhang had been working perfectly that morning when it was checked. The monkey’s climbing frame has since been lowered.

Dublin Zoofeatured

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
GAA player to tackle marathon in New Zealand to fundraise for Pieta House charity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post