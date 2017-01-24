Mooving tributes paid after Ireland’s oldest cow passes away

A COW believed to be the oldest in Ireland passed away at the grand old age of 33.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports that the Angus cow, known as Jenny, was discovered dead by owner Finbarr Deasy at his farm in Clonakilty, west Cork last Thursday morning.

Mr Deasy explained that he “came out to check the cattle around half eight and saw she was thrown out in the shed with her out flat and she wouldn’t get up.

“She made an effort to get up but she had a heart attack and passed on.”

Jenny, who had been with the Deasy family since she was a calf, had become something of a local attraction in recent times after featuring in the Farmers Journal last year.

“We had a good few people to call to see her in recent months,” Mr Deasy said. “My parents were very disappointed, it was a shock to the system alright.”

Jenny was purchased as a calf by Mr Deasy’s father Sean in February 1984.

She was brought home in the back of a hatch-back car after Mr Deasy’s father forgot to bring his trailer with him.

Jenny last gave birth in 2013 at the ripe old age of 30.

Ireland has become renowned for its penchant for producing long-living cattle.

The oldest cow ever, Big Bertha, was born in Kerry in 1945 and didn’t pass away until 1993 at the age of 48.

Bertha achieved two Guinness World Records – one for being the oldest cow recorded – and another for her breeding record after she produced no fewer than 39 calves.

Big Bertha also helped raise over $75,000 for cancer research and other charities.

After Bertha’s death she was stuffed by a taxidermist and now resides at a farm in Co. Kerry where she can still be seen today.