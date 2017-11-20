Morrissey: ‘If you go through history, almost everyone is guilty of sleeping with minors’

MANCHESTER Irish singer Morrissey has weighed in on allegations of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry saying throughout rock’n’roll history ‘almost everyone is guilty of sleeping with minors.’

The 58-year-old singer has said the claims against actor Kevin Spacey did not sound ‘very credible’ to him in an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel.

Last month, actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when Rapp was 14.

Mr Rapp, now 46, told Buzzfeed News the former House of Cards actor laid on top of him at a party at the actor’s apartment in 1986 and alleges the star “was trying to seduce” him.

Following the accusations, Spacey said he had no memory of the alleged incident while offering an apology to Rapp “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

In the statement issued via Twitter, Spacey said he has had relationships with both men and women and that he ‘choose[s] now to live as a gay man.’

Speaking in relation to sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey and former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Morrissey said: “Throughout the history of music and rock ‘n’ roll there have been musicians who have slept with their groupies.

“If you go through history, almost everyone is guilty of sleeping with minors,” he said, while clarifying he had never been in such a situation.

The singer also said: “I hate rape. I hate attacks. I hate sexual situations that are forced on someone.

“But in many cases, one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed,” he said.

Asked by Der Spiegel what he thought of Spacey being replaced as one of the main characters in a movie shortly before the start date, Morrissey said: “I think that’s ridiculous.

“As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old.

“One wonders if the boy did not know what could happen. I do not know about you, but I’ve never been in situations like this in my youth.

“I always knew what could happen.

“When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to.

“That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me Spacey has been unnecessarily attacked.”

When asked if his statement should also apply to the actresses who have accused shamed Weinstein, he said: “People know exactly what happens, and they play along.

“Afterward, they feel embarrassed, or they do not like it. And then they turn it around and say: I was attacked, I was surprised, I was dragged into the room.

“But if everything had gone well and had it given them a great career, they would not talk about it.

The Irish Post has contacted a representative for Morrissey for comment.