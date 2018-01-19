Mother of Dolores O’Riordan speaks out following singer’s sudden death in London

THE MOTHER of Dolores O’Riordan has spoken out following The Cranberries’ singer’s sudden death in London.

Her family especially expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the people of Limerick for their love and support since their tragic loss of the 46 year old singer on Monday January 15.

Ms O’Riordan was found dead in a hotel room of the London Hilton Park Lane on Monday morning around 9am.

Metropolitan Police attended but have said her death is not suspicious. A post mortem of Ms O’Riordan’s remains is expected to take place this week in Westminster.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Eileen O’Riordan and her family said the outpouring of tributes, prayers and kind sentiments from across the world, and particularly from the people of Dolores’ home county and city, has been “a great source of comfort” to them

“We want to thank all the people of Limerick who have remembered Dolores this week.

“The people who queued to sign the book of condolence – some of them standing in the rain – it has meant a huge amount to us and has been a great source of comfort,” Mrs O’Riordan told the Limerick Leader.

Dolores O’Riordan will also be remembered by Munster Rugby in Thomond Park at Sunday’s Champions Cup game between Munster and Castres, where songs from The Cranberries will be played in the pre-match build up and the match programme will also reference Ms O’Riordan’s passing.

While funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed, it is expected Ms O’Riordan will be laid to rest in Caherelly Cemetery where her father Terence was laid to rest in 2011.