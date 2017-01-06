London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  News  |  Uncategorized  |  Mother of Irish dance legend Michael Flatley to be buried in Ireland beside her late husband

Mother of Irish dance legend Michael Flatley to be buried in Ireland beside her late husband

January 6, 2017 By  John Walters
flately-new-n
Eilish Flatley with her son Michael (Picture: Michael Flatley/Facebook)

THE MOTHER of Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley is to be laid to rest in Ireland beside her late husband Michael Senior.

Elizabeth ‘Eilish’ Flatley, née Ryan, will be buried in St Mullin’s Cemetery, Co. Carlow on Tuesday, January 10.

The grandmother and great grandmother died on December 28 in Chicago.

Michael Flatley announced the sad news to his 160,000 Facebook fans stating: “My dear mother Eilish passed away this morning.

“She is now with my father in heaven. Words cannot express myself and my family’s sadness at this time. May God rest her soul.”

A Funeral Mass will take place in St Moling’s Church, Gylnn, Co. Carlow, followed by a private burial in St Mullin’s.

Eilish Flatley will be laid to rest next to her late husband Michael snr, who died in March 2015, in St. Mullins Cemetery Co. Carlow.

The proud Irish woman came from Dranagh, in the south of Co. Carlow.

She met her husband, Michael snr, who came from Sligo, in Detroit and moved to Chicage after they had got married.

Fans and friends of the Lord Of The Dance star have been flooding the dancer’s official website and social media pages, leaving a number of messages of condolences after the passing of his beloved mother.

Eilish Flatley is survived by her five children Annie, Michael, Patrick, Liza and Thoma, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Pauric Kerrigan MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Farmers Work On Their Crops As Their Income Falls For The Second Year Running

Recommended for you:
One in four Irish farmers admits driving home from the pub after three pints in the last six months

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post