Mother of Irish dance legend Michael Flatley to be buried in Ireland beside her late husband

THE MOTHER of Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley is to be laid to rest in Ireland beside her late husband Michael Senior.

Elizabeth ‘Eilish’ Flatley, née Ryan, will be buried in St Mullin’s Cemetery, Co. Carlow on Tuesday, January 10.

The grandmother and great grandmother died on December 28 in Chicago.

Michael Flatley announced the sad news to his 160,000 Facebook fans stating: “My dear mother Eilish passed away this morning.

“She is now with my father in heaven. Words cannot express myself and my family’s sadness at this time. May God rest her soul.”

A Funeral Mass will take place in St Moling’s Church, Gylnn, Co. Carlow, followed by a private burial in St Mullin’s.

Eilish Flatley will be laid to rest next to her late husband Michael snr, who died in March 2015, in St. Mullins Cemetery Co. Carlow.

The proud Irish woman came from Dranagh, in the south of Co. Carlow.

She met her husband, Michael snr, who came from Sligo, in Detroit and moved to Chicage after they had got married.

Fans and friends of the Lord Of The Dance star have been flooding the dancer’s official website and social media pages, leaving a number of messages of condolences after the passing of his beloved mother.

@MichaelFlatley so sorry to hear that Michael, thoughts are with you RIP — AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) December 28, 2016

@MichaelFlatley Deepest sympathies about your beautiful Mom. I met your parents in Chicago and they were just wonderful & kind. RIP — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) December 29, 2016

Eilish Flatley is survived by her five children Annie, Michael, Patrick, Liza and Thoma, grandchildren and great grandchildren.