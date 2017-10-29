Mother robs bank while leaving her 6-year-old waiting in the car

IN LONG ISLAND, New York, a woman has been arrested for robbing a bank while leaving her 6-year-old daughter waiting in a taxi she hired.
28-year-old Diana Marini was in Islandia when she entered a Chase bank on Saturday at approximately 1 pm and demanded cash from a teller working in the establishment, all the while her daughter waited in a taxi outside.
It’s reported the woman fled the bank after receiving the amount she asked for but was stopped by police.
Marini was charged with the counts of robbery and endangering the welfare of her daughter.
The statement, released by Suffolk County Police, confirmed the crime:
“Diana Marini entered Chase Bank, located at 1455 Veterans Memorial Highway, and presented a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the woman fled in a waiting taxi at approximately 1:05 p.m. Fourth Precinct Police Officer James Tobin responded and located the taxi, the suspect, and the suspect’s six-year-old daughter.
“Major Case detectives charged Marini, 28, of Brentwood, New York with Robbery 1stDegree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip tomorrow. The child was released to family members and Suffolk County CPS was notified.”
