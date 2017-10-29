Mother robs bank while leaving her 6-year-old waiting in the car

IN LONG ISLAND, New York, a woman has been arrested for robbing a bank while leaving her 6-year-old daughter waiting in a taxi she hired.

28-year-old Diana Marini was in Islandia when she entered a Chase bank on Saturday at approximately 1 pm and demanded cash from a teller working in the establishment, all the while her daughter waited in a taxi outside.

It’s reported the woman fled the bank after receiving the amount she asked for but was stopped by police.

Marini was charged with the counts of robbery and endangering the welfare of her daughter.

The statement, released by Suffolk County Police, confirmed the crime: