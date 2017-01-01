Mother of Shane MacGowan dies in car crash in Ireland

London
January 1, 2017 By  Irish Post
DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 14: Irish Trad Singer Shane MacGowan arrives with mother "Death Disco" in Voodoo Bar March 14, 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland.com/Getty Images)
Singer Shane MacGowan and his mother pictured in 2003 in Dublin (Photo ShowBizIreland.com/Getty Images)

THE mother of The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan has died in a car crash in Ireland.

RTÉ reports that a woman in her 80s, named as Therese MacGowan, died in Co. Tipperary when her car hit a wall at Ballintogher, near Nenagh.

The single vehicle collision happened in the Silvermines area at around 3pm this afternoon.

The female driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Limerick University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Therese MacGowan, an award-winning Feis Ceoil singer, was the mother of London Irish musician Shane MacGowan, who was born in Kent to the Tipperary native and her Dublin husband Maurice on Christmas Day 1957.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to today’s incident, the first fatality on Irish roads in 2017.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 00353 6750450.

Irish Post
