It’s All Round to Mrs Brown’s as Agnes lands her own Saturday night chat show

THE Irish mammy of BBC comedy, Mrs Agnes Brown, has landed her own Saturday night chat show.

The broadcaster confirmed they have commissioned a new Saturday night series All Round to Mrs Brown’s with Agnes Brown and all the Mrs Brown’s Boys favourites.

The BBC said the show will see Agnes opening her door to the family home, “as mammy makes mischief with celebrity guests, surprise audience shenanigans and outrageous stunts,” in front of a live studio audience.

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator, writer and star Brendan O’Carroll said: “The entire cast is excited by this.

“I think Agnes may be worried that she’ll need a bigger kettle to make tea for everyone that’s coming round,” Mr O’Carroll joked.

All Round to Mrs Brown‘s is to be produced by Hungry Bear Media in conjunction with O’Carroll’s production company BocPix.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content said: “Bringing one of our biggest comedy stars Mrs Brown to Saturday nights in 2017 with a new entertainment show is going to be full of fun and mischief and totally unpredictable, I can’t wait.”

Alan Tyler, commissioning editor, said: “Brendan is a truly special talent and in Mrs Brown he has created someone who is loved by our audience.

“We are thrilled that Agnes is throwing her doors open and cannot wait to see what Brendan, Jenny and the brilliant cast have in store for those who step inside.”

The hugely popular Mrs Brown’s Boys cemented its status as the nation’s favourite sitcom last July, with its live episode airing on a Saturday night reaching over 11million viewers and winning the Radio Times Most Popular 21st Century Sitcom poll.

Last month’s Christmas special, however, didn’t go down too well with one Britidh TV critic – find out why here.

The chat show series is to broadcast on BBC One later this year.