Mrs Brown’s Boys fans slam show after Rory Cowan replacement finally revealed in Christmas special

MRS Brown’s Boys was back yesterday for yet another Christmas special – but viewers weren’t left feeling the festive cheer after Rory Cowan’s replacement was finally revealed.

Cowan, 58, quit the show earlier this year after 26 years in the role of Agnes Brown’s son Rory.

His replacement was finally revealed as actor Damien McKiernan in last night’s special, with the change of face being explained by extensive cosmetic surgery.

The Brown family gathered round to see the results of the operation – with Agnes shouting: “Who the f*** are you?”

Rory’s boyfriend said he looked “beautiful”, but not everyone agreed after fans of the BBC comedy took to social media to blast the character change.

One viewer wrote: “Not liking the NEW Rory please bring back the old one #MrsBrownsBoys”.

Another said: “Should have just axed the Rory character”.

While a third added: “Really don’t like the new Rory in #MrsBrownsBoys. Bring back the old Rory please!!

“Mrs Browns Boys ain’t the same without the real one. Why did he even have to leave 😭 @brendanMrsBrown @1rorycowan.”

Last week, Mrs Brown’s Boys’ lead star and creator Brendan O’Carroll said the reveal is “very, very good”.

“What I love about this episode is that everybody goes, ‘There’s no change’,” he told RTÉ Radio 1.

“Except Agnes, who goes, ‘It’s not Rory!'”

Speaking in June, Cowan said he felt that 26 years as Rory Brown was “enough” and that he hadn’t been happy in the role for some time.

“I hadn’t been happy working for the Mrs Brown’s Boys company for the last 18 months to two years,” he told the Irish Daily Mail.

“I’m not going into details about why I was unhappy.

“I did the final show, packed my stuff into a small Waitrose plastic bag and just left”.