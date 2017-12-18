London
Mrs Brown’s Boys’ set for big reveal as bandages come off to unveil the new Rory

December 18, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Are you ready for the big reveal? (Picture: BBC/YouTube)

MRS BROWN’S BOYS are set for a big reveal this Christmas as the new Rory is to be unveiled. 

The original television actor for the role of Rory Brown, Rory Cowan, announced his departure from the much-loved programme earlier this year.

At the time of his departure in July, he cited boredom and the realities of touring as big factors in his decision to leave the show.

More Entertainment:

Speaking to RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show on Saturday, Brendan O’Carroll has said that Mrs Brown’s Boys fans are in for a treat when the ‘new’ Rory Brown is revealed in the show’s Christmas Day Special.

Although he remained tight-lipped about the identity of the actor who has signed up to play Agnes’ son following the departure of Rory Cowan earlier this year, he said the reveal is ‘very, very good.’

Scroll down to watch the trailer…  

“The new Rory, well, it’s not the new Rory; it’s the old Rory – but he’s had plastic surgery and the bandages come off on Christmas Day,” he explained.

“What does he look like?” asked Finucane.

“Rory,” replied O’Carroll, laughing. “Honestly! Honest to God, he looks like Rory.”

“The reveal is very, very good,” O’Carroll said. “And what I love about this episode is that everybody goes, ‘There’s no change’. Except Agnes, who goes, ‘It’s not Rory!'”

When asked about the identity of the new Rory, O’Carroll said he if revealed the actor, the ‘newspapers would be down on him like a flash’ but told Marian Finucane that it was his wife and co-star Jennifer Gibney’s idea to cast the actor.

“And I went, ‘My God, yeah. If he was free it would be great’. It’s not just enough being free for the TV series; he’s got to go to Australia for two months in January.

“I called him and he said, ‘Let me think about that. I’ll have to think about that’,” O’Carroll continued.

“Two days later, we were touring in Newcastle, we were gigging in Newcastle… He called me and said, ‘Hey, how you doing? I’d like to talk to you about it.’

‘Well, good’,” I said. ‘I’m home the weekend’. And he said, ‘No, no – I’m across the road from your apartment’. In Newcastle.

“He flew over, and he came in and talked about it and I said, ‘Done’. So we did a make-up test and a look test and we just went, ‘Oh my God… Perfect.’

“He’s very soft spoken, much more soft spoken than Rory is. Just as camp, though!”

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special, Mammy’s Mummy, airs on Christmas Day on RTÉ One at 9pm, and on BBC One at 10pm.

Erica Doyle Higgins
 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post.

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

