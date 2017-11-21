Mrs Brown’s Boys star announced as Al Porter replacement for Dublin Christmas Panto

PORTER’S panto role has been taken over by a fellow comedy star.

Al Porter has been replaced as star of the Olympia Theatre Christmas Panto by former Mrs Browns Boys favourite Rory Cowan.

Cowan will take up the leading role of Polly in the production of Polly and the Beanstalk following Porter’s exit from the role in light of numerous allegations of innapropriate behaviour.

Comedian and TV and Radio personality Porter, co-wrote the panto with fellow comic Karl Spain. It would have been the Tallaght man’s 13th year starring in the Dublin panto.

Since the allegations surfaced, the 24 year old has also resigned from his afternoon show on Today FM.

It’s due to kick off on December 15th and run through to January 14th.

The show’s promoter released a statement addressing the changes: “Due to recent developments, Al Porter is standing aside from his role in this year’s Pantomime Polly and the Beanstalk at the Olympia Theatre”.

Cowan described joining the panto as a ‘privilege’: “I am very happy to be joining the cast of The Olympia Theatre panto. I am a huge panto fan and treading the hallowed boards of The Olympia is a privilege for me.”

Rory will be joined by Dustin The Turkey, Ryan Andrews of Fair City and actress Michaela O’Neill.

Here’s the official statement from the panto’s producers.