‘Much loved’ Irishman died in UK multi-vehicle crash on way home to Ireland for Christmas

A MUCH loved Irishman who died in a car crash in Britain was on his way home for Christmas, it has emerged.

Shane Stokes, 29 and originally from Lisnagry Co Limerick, died in a multi-vehicle collision crash on Saturday, December 23 in Oxfordshire.

The horror smash happened just before midnight, hours before Mr Stokes planned to fly home for Christmas.

According to the Limerick Leader, Mr Stokes’ parents planned to collect their son from Shannon Airport late on Christmas Eve.

The 29 year old had moved to Britain to chase his dream of becoming a motor racing driver.

British driver Rob Austin paid tribute to the tragic Irishman on social media.

He said: Instead of wishing everyone a merry Christmas I would like to take this day to honour a very special member of our family whom we have just devastatingly lost.

“Shane Stokes joined us at Rockingham in 2013, an event that saw us win our first BTCC race, since then he has been our good luck charm and progressed to become a pivotal and much-loved member of our team and a true friend.

“He was strong and supportive for us in the tough times, something I will never forget and he was a larger than life character in the BTCC paddock who was loved by many.

“He was without question a special guy who had a heart of gold and will be deeply and sorely missed by our team and many others in the BTCC paddock.

“Rest In Peace big man, we love you and we will never forget you.”

Handy Motorsports, for whom Mr Stokes also worked, said: “It has been a sad time since we learnt yesterday that we had lost such a great member of our team Shane Stokes and trying to find the right words has been very hard.

“Shane loved racing and came over from Ireland to chase the dream. Shane was a key member of the team and fittingly helped Rob Austin to Handy Motorsports first win in the final race of 2017.

“He was a gentle giant and would help anyone, someone you could rely on and always gave 100 per cent.”

Others paid tribute to Mr Stokes saying, “So very sad to hear this news, an absolute gentleman who we all thought so much of.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”