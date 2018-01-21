Multiple Irish roads blocked off due to mass flooding

MOTORISTS are being warned of the dangers of driving today, due to numerous floods in counties around the country.

Counties such as Galway, Sligo, Dublin, Louth, and Clare have caused the AA to warn motorists of potential delays or roads being blocked entirely.

A wet morning right across the country with excess surface water on many routes and some reports of spot flooding. Remember to slow and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/CdNeYsCqZw — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 21, 2018

In the areas of Galway, the N59 Galway/Clifden Rd remains blocked at Moycullen due to flooding and other areas such as the Coast Road in Galway is flooded in parts between the Dublin Rd junction and Oranmore.

Flooding is also widespread on N59 Galway/Westport Rd between Oughterard and Moycullen, with motorists warned to take extra caution.

Sligo and Dublin aren’t free from floods either, with floods reported on both the Sligo/Strandhill Rd and the junction of Malahide Rd and Clarehall Rd (R139) in the city’s capital.

Clare and Louth drivers have also been advised to take caution…

#CLARE Flooding has receded on the N85 Ennis/Ennistymon Rd and on many routes in the county. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 21, 2018