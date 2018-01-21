London
Multiple Irish roads blocked off due to mass flooding

January 21, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

MOTORISTS are being warned of the dangers of driving today, due to numerous floods in counties around the country.

Counties such as Galway, Sligo, Dublin, Louth, and Clare have caused the AA to warn motorists of potential delays or roads being blocked entirely.

More News:

In the areas of Galway, the N59 Galway/Clifden Rd remains blocked at Moycullen due to flooding and other areas such as the Coast Road in Galway is flooded in parts between the Dublin Rd junction and Oranmore.

Flooding is also widespread on N59 Galway/Westport Rd between Oughterard and Moycullen, with motorists warned to take extra caution.

Sligo and Dublin aren’t free from floods either, with floods reported on both the Sligo/Strandhill Rd and the junction of Malahide Rd and Clarehall Rd (R139) in the city’s capital.

Clare and Louth drivers have also been advised to take caution…

