Murder investigation launched after English man's death in Irish town

Murder investigation launched after English man’s death in Irish town

September 27, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A murder investigation has been launched after an English man was killed in an Irish town. (Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ in Ireland have launched a murder investigation after an English man died in an Irish town. 

The body of 51-year-old John Ustic, originally from England, was found at his rented home in Skibbereen Co. Cork on Monday morning, September 25.

Mt Ustic’s body was found by his partner in the living room area of their home on High Street in the town.

Following the results of the post-mortem, Gardaí upgraded the investigation into Mr Ustic’s suspicious death to a murder investigation.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said: “The post-mortem results have established the male died from injuries resulting from an assault.

“The death is now being treated as a murder investigation.”

Gardai wish to appeal for any person who was in the High Street area of Skibbereen on Sunday September 24 2017 between 7.30pm and 10.30pm to contact Skibbereen Garda Station.

Anyone with information should contact Skibbereen Garda Station on 028-23088 or the Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

