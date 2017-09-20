London
Knock Pilgrimages
Murder investigation launched into 1987 fire which killed Irish woman and two young children

September 20, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The scene of the fire in 1987 in which a woman and two children died. (Picture: An Garda Síochána)

A MURDER investigation has been launched into the 1987 house fire which killed an Irish woman and two young children. 

The fatal house fire happened at a house on Church Lane, in Kilcock Co Kildare on September 20, 1987.

The remains of Barbara Doyle, 20, were discovered at the scene alongside her nieces eight year old Mary Ellen Byrne and three year old Kerrie Byrne.

Barbara Doyle died in the fire. (Picture: An Garda Síochána)

The children’s parents Aidan, who has since passed away, and Elizabeth went to a 21st party that night in the locality while Elizabeth’s sister Barbara babysat her two nieces.

Between 3am and 4am that Sunday morning a fire was reported at the house.

While the investigation has remained open since the fire, An Garda Síochána have said, “new evidence has come into our possession and we now believe the fire was started deliberately.

“The investigation has now been upgraded to a murder investigation.

Elizabeth Byrne centre, and her daughters Mary Ellen, left, and Kerrie, right. (Picture: An Garda Síochána)

“An incident room has been established at Leixlip Garda Station, and the Serious Crime Review Team are assisting local investigators.”

Speaking today at Leixlip Garda Station Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said “We are satisfied there are people who will remember this fire and the deaths of Barbara, Mary Ellen, and Kerrie, and who have not yet spoken to Gardaí.

“We are appealing to any person who has any information to contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

“I would further appeal that the privacy of the Byrne and Doyle families is respected at this time.”

This article was updated on September 20 at 4pm to amend an incorrect caption. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

