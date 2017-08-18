Murder investigation launched after Irishman in Britain dies from head injuries

A MURDER investigation has been launched after an Irishman died three weeks after being found unconscious on a street in Britain.



Phillip Leonard, 34 and originally from Ireland, was found in Essex Street in Birmingham at around 1.30am on July 28.

He was taken to hospital but died on Monday, August 14. A forensic postmortem revealed he died as a result of his head injuries.

Daniel Fitzpatrick, 26, also from Ireland, was arrested and charged with wounding last month.

He is currently remanded in custody.

Officers from West Midlands Police are now appealing for information and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Ian Iliffe, from Force CID, said: “Following the sad death of Phillip this is now a murder investigation.

“His injuries were consistent with being attacked and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened in the early hours of 28 July.

“We already have one person in custody on suspicion of wounding and we will now be reviewing this.”

Anyone with information can contact DI Iliffe from the Homicide Team on 101, extension 863 2127.