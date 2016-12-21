London murder-suicide victim Oisín O’Driscoll, 7, to be laid to rest in Ireland before Christmas

OISÍN O’Driscoll is to be laid to rest in his father’s hometown of Bray on Friday, following his tragic death in a murder-suicide in London last week.

The body of seven-year-old Oisín was found alongside his mother, Mayo native Sinéad Higgins, in their Ruislip home.

Police officers forced entry to their home on The Fairway after welfare concerns were raised for the mother and her young son.

A post mortem examination started Friday, December 16 at Uxbridge Mortuary.

The cause of deaths were inconclusive, and officers are now awaiting further toxicology tests.

However following the examinations, detectives are satisfied that the deaths are consistent with a murder and a suicide.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police added that at this stage of the investigation, no one else is sought in connection with the two deaths.

The funeral details for Oisín were released early this morning.

“Tragically taken at the tender age of 7 years.

“Sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of experiencing his infectious smile and his warm heart, especially his loving dad Shane, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, extended family and friends.”

A Mass will be held on Friday, December 23, in the Holy Redeemer Church, Bray, Co. Wicklow with a funeral afterwards in Kilternan Cemetery Park.

The family have asked that instead of flowers, donations are to be given to Friends of St Swithun Wells – Oisín’s school in Ruislip.

Shane O’Driscoll paid tribute to his son last weekend.

Oisín’s father had spoken of his “angel” on social media.

“Thank you for all your support and messages. Words cannot express how we are feeling. Today it became real when I had the first opportunity to hold Oisin and see his little face.

“My best buddy has been taken from this world and taken from all his little friends. He has always been an angel. Sleep well my little man. Love Dada.”

Funeral details for Sinéad Higgins have yet to be announced.