Hundreds of Irish people around the world are sharing what Ireland means to them and it’s bang on

HUNDREDS of people across the world have come together to commemorate Ireland in a wonderful video for homeless charity Focus Ireland.

Ireland is... was written and collated by Aidan Strangeman, with the members of an Irish Facebook forum.

Mr Strangeman said the video started by asking members to contribute to the poem, and as the overwhelming theme was ‘home’, it was decided the video would fundraise for Focus Ireland.

“This is a poem about how important home is to all of us,” Mr Strangeman told The Irish Post. “It is disgraceful that so many will be without a home this Christmas.”

“On December 5 this year, I put up a message asking the members of popular Irish Facebook forum, OMGWACA, to contribute lines to a poem called Ireland Is…

“Out of hundreds of suggestions, I collated the most popular lines and posted the poem on the forum.

“The result proved to be popular and it was suggested that we should make a video with various members saying selected lines for charitable cause, and given the references to the house and home, Focus Ireland was the obvious choice.”

Jennifer Allen, a contributor to the poem from Co. Kerry, told The Irish Post she joined the video as a bit of ‘patriotic Christmas fun.’

“It’s such a touchingly beautiful tribute to what it means to be Irish.

“I worked with Focus Ireland many years ago and know the great work they do every day to get people to a point in their lives where they can manage to live in independent accommodation and also how they provide accommodation support for those that still need that,” she added.

“It’s one of the charities that truly understands the complexities of the homelessness issue,” Ms Allen said. “And Sr Stan being a Kerry woman like myself, sure I’d have to back her!”

“We enjoyed making it,” Mr Strangeman said. “Most of all we hope you donate to a very worthy cause and if you aren’t in a position to donate, please share the video so it can be seen by people who are.”

From Kerry to Canada and the UAE to Australia, Irish people across the globe say what Ireland mean’s the them…