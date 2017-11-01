London
Uniform Education Banner
News

Mysterious death of woman, 64, in West of Ireland hotel may have been caused by ‘toxic gas’

November 1, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The body of a 64-year-old woman was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel in Co. Galway on Monday.

GARDAÍ investigating the mysterious death of a guest at a hotel in Connemara, Co. Galway are looking into whether ‘toxic gas’ played a role.

The body of a 64-year-old woman, named locally as Breda ‘Betty’ Harrington, was found in a room of the Connemara Lake Hotel in Oughterard shortly before noon on Monday.

The hotel remains closed as Gardaí, some wearing gas masks, carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

More News:

Officers are currently looking into whether the incident could have been caused by a carbon monoxide leak, according to a source at Independent.ie.

Two other guests reported feeling “unwell” at the hotel and underwent tests at the emergency department in University Hospital Galway yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said they are awaiting results of a post-mortem and the initial assessment of the scene by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) to establish a cause of death.

They are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

The Connemara Lake Hotel issued a statement on their website shortly after Monday’s tragic death.

The hotel said: “The Connemara Lake Hotel confirms that a guest tragically passed away while staying in the Hotel over the weekend.

“The Hotel is closed until further notice while an investigation takes place by the Garda Síochána.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased, their family and friends.”

The post-mortem examination is expected to take place at some point today.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

